Azadi March 'Plan B': Road blockades continue on third consecutive day

Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters continue to block highways across Pakistan on the third consecutive day on Saturday as part of the party's 'Plan B'.

According to Geo News, Hub River road connecting Karachi to Balochistan has been closed for heavy traffic.

Police said traffic was being diverted to Northern Bypass from Hub Toll Plaza.

Similarly, JUI-F and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) workers are staging a sit-in on D.I Khan National Highway in Balochistan's Zhob District, suspending all the vehicular traffic.

The TV channel reported that the sit-in has cut the contact between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where passenger buses and cargo trucks were stuck in large numbers.

The JUI-F workers were protesting on the GT Road by installing tents in Malakand district of Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Protests and road blockades were also continuing in other parts of the country.

Azadi March Plan B

The protests, led by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman began with the “Azadi” March on Oct. 27 from Karachi.

Thousands of supporters reached Islamabad on Oct. 31, holding a two-week sit-in on the city’s main highway. Rehman ordered them to disperse across the country on Wednesday to cripple key roads, in what he called ‘Plan B’ to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, causing lengthy delays, according to Reuters witnesses

Similar disruption was reported in Jacobabad, a city in Sindh linking the province with Balochistan and Punjab.

But authorities were able to divert traffic in several affected areas and there were no reports of protesters occupying other routes like the Karakoram Highway to China, one of nearly a dozen targets announced by the party on Wednesday evening.

According to Geo News, traffic flow remained affected in several parts of the country on Friday too.









