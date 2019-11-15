Azadi March Plan B': JUI-F continues to block roads across Pakistan

Thousands of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) protesters continue to block highways across Pakistan on Friday as part of the party's 'Plan B'.



According to Geo News, traffic flow remains affected in several parts of the country.

The TV channel reported that the JUI-F's Balochistan chapter has announced to block main highways in the province.

While opposition parties has announced to support JUI-F's Plan B in Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal has said his government would not allow the demonstrators to block highways.

JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasay said main roads would be blocked in the province from November 15 to 18.

The protests, led by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman began with the “Azadi” March on Oct. 27 from Karachi.



Thousands of supporters reached Islamabad on Oct. 31, holding a two-week sit-in on the city’s main highway. Rehman ordered them to disperse across the country on Wednesday to cripple key roads, in what he called ‘Plan B’ to topple Khan.



On Thursday protesters blocked the Grand Trunk Road between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, causing lengthy delays, according to Reuters witnesses

Similar disruption was reported in Jacobabad, a city in Sindh linking the province with Balochistan and Punjab.

But authorities were able to divert traffic in several affected areas and there were no reports of protesters occupying other routes like the Karakoram Highway to China, one of nearly a dozen targets announced by the party on Wednesday evening.





