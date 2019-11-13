Azadi March: JUI-F to end Islamabad dharna, spread protests across country

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has decided to end its Islamabad dharna protest and continue them across the country, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.



Sources claimed that Plan B of the Azadi Marchers would focus on closing all the main roads in different parts of the country.

As per latest updates, Azadi March participants have dismantled their tents and started gathering their belongings to leave the H-9 venue in Islamabad.



READ MORE: Azadi March: Inadequate hygiene conditions trouble ‘dharna’ participants

Protesters would also stage dharnas at various points of the city to put pressure on the government.



The JUI-F held a consultation meeting under supremo Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman today, where it devised its future strategy.

Earlier, the protesters were blocking the Quetta-Chaman Highway for traffic.

JUI-F activists along with Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) have blocked the Quetta-Chaman highway while pursuing the 'Plan B' of the Azadi March.

Workers from both parties have blocked the Syed Hameed Cross for traffic, causing problems for the passengers.

Provincial JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Wasay said 'Plan B' was underway in Balochistan with the highway being closed for traffic.

On the other hand, a large contingent of levies forces have reached the spot and are negotiating with the protesters to open the highway.

On Tuesday, while addressing the participants of Azadi March, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had urged his party workers to come out from their homes to execute the ‘Plan-B’ which involved blocking major highways and trade links across the country.

Plan B has begun: Maulana Atta Ur Rehman

Addressing participants of the Azadi March, Atta ur Rehman said that implementation on Plan B has already begun.

"According to our Plan B, we have staged a dharna protest on the Quetta-Chaman highway," said Rehman. "We will also block Chakdara Chowk in Lower Dir and Indus Highway according to our plan."

He said that Shahrah-e-Resham was blocked as well by the Azadi Marchers.

"We will close Indus Highway at the Link Road," he said. "In Punjab, we have blocked G.T. Road at Buzdar."

He said that workers of the JUI-F will start implementation on Plan B from Thursday at 2:00 PM.

JUI-F leader Rashid Soomro also spoke to the Azadi March protesters and urged them to gather at Hub River Road on Thursday at 2:00 pm.

"Workers should not carry sticks to the sit-in protests," he said. "Ambulances must be allowed to pass through."

Soomro said that one should not think that the Azadi March was nearing its end. He said that the protest was inching towards success with each step.

"From 2:00 pm tomorrow, the motorway in Sukkur will be blocked," he said. "At the same time, the road linking Ghotki to Punjab will also be closed."

Soomro said that Hub River Road will also be closed on Thursday from 2:00 pm and the same will be done to the road that links Kandhkot to Punjab.