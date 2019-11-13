Dean Jones replaces Mickey Arthur as Karachi Kings head coach

Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Karachi Kings on Wednesday sacked former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur as the head coach of the franchise ahead of the next edition of PSL.

Arthur has been replaced by former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones.

The PSL side announced the appointment of Jones as their new head coach on their official twitter account.

“Karachi Kings signs Australia’s Dean Jones as head coach,” announced the franchise on Twitter, following the signing ceremony in Dubai between the owner of team and the former Australian cricketer.

Dean Jones, also known as Deano in the cricketing circle, also confirmed the decision, and posted a picture of the Karachi Kings shirt with his name printed on it.

“Decision made, Karachi Kings,” he tweeted.

Jones had previously coached Islamabad United and helped the side win two PSL titles. He is now aiming to do the same with Karachi Kings.

“It is an honor and privilege to be part of this PSL team,” Jones was quoted as saying by the team.

Former coach Arthur was let go because he couldn’t lead the team to the final in any of the last four editions.