Fast bowler Sadaf Hussain waits for PCB to recognise his talent

KARACHI: Fast bowler Sadaf Hussain is a known name in Pakistan's domestic cricket but waits patiently to be noticed by those at the helm of affairs in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Currently playing for Northern, Hussain got the wickets of Sindh’s Khurram Manzoor and Ramiz Aziz to complete 400 first-class wickets in his 90th match on Tuesday. However, despite having achieved this milestone, he waits in line to be selected for the national team.

“I have been performing in all the seasons, yet I haven’t been picked to play for Pakistan. I don’t know why but my job is to keep performing and it’s up to the PCB to select me,” the pacer told media.

“Obviously, it hurts when you are not picked even after performing for so long but it motivates me to keep doing well and better than before”.

Hussain was once considered as one of the contenders to get the Pakistani cap but selectors were yet to be impressed by his performance and fitness. He was also once called for a camp but wasn’t named in the squad.

“I am hopeful that I will be picked for Pakistan team, one day,” the 29-year-old bowler from Chakwal said.

Many say Hussain is a bowler of “favorable conditions” but the pacer has refuted this perception.

“I have played in all sort of conditions and have taken wickets all over, so this is incorrect to say that I am a limited conditional bowler,” he replied.