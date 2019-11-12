PIA staffer returns saving certificates worth Rs6mn to passenger

LONDON: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff member at Heathrow airport returned Rs6 million saving certificates to a Pakistani passenger who was travelling from London to Islamabad.

Muhammad Ashraf was travelling from London to Islamabad on PIA flight PK786 when he forgot his saving certificates and £4000 cash at a counter on PIA’s Heathrow desk. The current values of the saving certificates stands at Rs300 million.

PIA staff member Muhammad Naveed Qureshi found the case and immediately handed it over to Station Manager Iyaz Khan for safekeeping.

When contacted by Geo News, Qureshi confirmed that he had found the saving certificates and cash which he had safely passed to the real owner after tracking him down in Pakistan. The passenger lost his bags before entering the immigration queue. He went to the plane and realized that he didn’t have his bag with him. The passenger then contacted the PIA staff and informed them that he had lost all his belongings.

“The passenger was sad and depressed that he had lost his savings and told the PIA crew about his state of mind. The plane flew off and after that I found the punch and bag near a desk by the security gate. I checked all details of the passenger from our system and took his contact details. The passenger realized that he had lost his life savings but didn’t know where. When we contacted him he was overjoyed and he couldn’t believe it. The feeling is indescribable when he erupted with joy after hearing that his saving certificates and cash are safe with the PIA staff," said Qureshi.

Qureshi said that the PIA staff returned belongings of passengers instantly if lost items found by the staff.