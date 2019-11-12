Some cabinet members expressed reservation on Nawaz's ECL issue: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Some members of the federal cabinet expressed their reservation over the decision by the government to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment, on Tuesday.

The prime minister's aide was holding a press conference where she said that most members of the cabinet had wanted the government to allow Nawaz to fly abroad for treatment.

"There were some members of the federal cabinet who put forward their reservations as well," she said. "The prime minister took the democratic decision by giving the green signal to take Nawaz's name off the ECL."

Awan said that the incumbent government had achieved its economic targets and the improvement in the performance of the stock market was proof that the government was enjoying more confidence from the business community.

"The Prime Minister appreciated the improvement in economic indicators and performance of the economic team and also directed to disseminate information to public regarding these positive impacts," she said.

Government allows Nawaz to go abroad for treatment

The federal cabinet agreed to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Tuesday, paving the way for him to seek medical treatment abroad.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the sub-committee of the federal cabinet took a recess after failing to arrive at a decision on whether or not to remove Sharif's name from the ECL.

However, if the sub-committee — which is expected to reconvene tonight at 9:30pm — reaches a final decision on the matter, a further approval from the federal cabinet will not be required.

The former prime minister will have to deposit security bonds. A conditional approval to remove Nawaz's name from the no-fly list has been given by the government, claim sources.