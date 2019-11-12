close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 12, 2019

15 killed in Bangladesh train accident

World

AFP
Tue, Nov 12, 2019

DHAKA:  Two trains collided in eastern Bangladesh early Tuesday,  killing at least  15 people and injuring 58 others injured.

Police said three coaches were sent tumbling off the tracks at Mondolbhag station in the town of Kasba when a Dhaka-bound intercity train and a locomotive bound for Chittagong collided.

"At least 15 people have been killed. And another 58 were injured. We have sent the injured to different hospitals in the region," local police chief Anisur Rahman told AFP.

He said train services out of Dhaka had been halted after the accident.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were under investigation, a railway official told reporters.

"We are still conducting a rescue operation," he said, adding that faulty signalling could have been to blame.

Train accidents are common in Bangladesh and are often caused by poor signalling or other rundown infrastructure.

Latest News

More From World