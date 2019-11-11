Jennifer Aniston looks back at her 'Friends' days as she bags People's Icon Award

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood’s crowd-favourite megastar aside from winning hearts is also bagging numerous prestigious accolades.

The 50-year-old Friends actor after getting her hands on the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards, now claimed her award at the People’s Choice Awards 2019 on Sunday.

The actor received the tribute of People’s Icon Award from her great friend and co-star Adam Sandler while the entire crowd cheered and lauded the actor with standing ovations and enthusiastic round of applause.

Accepting the accolade, the Murder Mystery actor stated: "Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I'm sure coming to a watch soon near you or something.”

"But anyway, you believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossible large apartments, but you had to believe it because we were telling our story. But it's paved the way for everything that I've had the chance to do since,” she added.



The actor also spoke about her return on television with The Morning Show and how ecstatic she is to be back on small screens where she initially started her career.