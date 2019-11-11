close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Ali Shafiq penalised 20 per cent match fee over misconduct

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019
Photo: YouTube 

Balochistan bowler Ali Shafiq has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence relating to using language, action or gesture during his side’s three-day non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The incident happened on Sunday when Ali dismissed Mehran Ibrahim in the 21st over of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings.

The right-arm medium-fast was charged by on-field umpires Imtiaz Iqbal and Mohammad Sajid at the end of second day’s play for violating article 2.5 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Ali pleaded guilty and accepted the fine imposed on him by match referee Nadeem Arshad.

