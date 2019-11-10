Malaika Arora reunites with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for son's birthday

While Maliaka Arora and Arjun Kapoor are going strong with their relationship, the former has now reconnected with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

The former flames were seen coming together to celebrate the birthday of their son Arhaan who turned 17 on Saturday.

The family affair was attended by a plethora of Bollywood stars including the ex-couple who left their current partners Arjun Kapoor and Georgia Andriani for spend some quality time with their birthday boy.

Malaika was a sight for sore eyes in her black dress while other stars including her parents and sister Amrita Arora as well as Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor arrived looking their glam best.

Malaika had earlier turned to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her son sharing a throwback photo of him as a baby and another recent one.



“N jus like that my baby boy turns 17..... our first born . You are my strength n my weakness arhaan and jus the most loving ,understanding and sensible . LOVE YOU ( I will always grab you for my share of hugs n kisses ... deal with it)’,” read her caption.







