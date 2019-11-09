PM Imran says Kartarpur Corridor testimony of Pakistan's commitment to regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor is the testimony of Pakistan's commitment to regional peace.

In his message on the occasion of Kartarpur Corridor's opening, the prime minister said Pakistan believes that road to prosperity of region and bright future of coming generation lies in peace.

Congratulating the Sikh community on both sides of the border and the world over on the historic day, Imran Khan said that significance of the event for the Sikh community, on 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, could be well understood by the Muslims who knew what it meant to visit the holy places.

He said the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor is a manifestation of the fact that our hearts are always open for the followers of different religions as enjoined by our great religion and envisioned by our Father of the Nation.

The prime minister said "today we are not only opening border but also our hearts for the Sikh community.".

He said unprecedented gesture of goodwill from the government of Pakistan is a reflection of its deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Imran Khan said Pakistan believes that interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence would provide an opportunity to work for larger interests of the people of the Sub-continent.