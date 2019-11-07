close
Thu Nov 07, 2019
November 7, 2019

Ananya Pandey calls dad Chunky Pandey Tony Stark aka Iron Man and we do not disagree

Thu, Nov 07, 2019
Ananya Pandey calls dad Chunky Pandey Tony Stark aka Iron Man and we do not disagree. Photo: Instagram

Ananya Pandey  has found her own  Tony Stark in B-Town  in her father Chunky Pandey and we  completely agree.

The 21-year-old Student of the Year 2 star turned to her Instagram to share a picture of herself with her father Chunky Pandey as well as acclaimed Bollywood director Farah Khan.

Read More: Chunky Pandey gave daughter Ananya this advice after her linkup with Kartik Aaryan

In the photo, 57-year-old veteran actor’s uncanny resemblance to Robert Downey Jr’s famous Marvel character Tony Stark appears to be quite unmissable and the starlet also points out just that in the caption below.

She further termed Farah Khan as the ‘principal’ while she herself flaunted her charming smile at the back.

“Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us,” she captioned the photo.

Check out the  photo below: 



