Chunky Pandey gave daughter Ananya this advice after her linkup with Kartik Aaryan

While Bollywood newbie Ananya Pandey made headlines earlier over linkup buzz with Kartik Aaryan, even before she could break into the industry, her father and acclaimed actor Chunkey Panday expressed his concerns about the rumours.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the veteran actor revealed that the starlet got tangled in tabloids and rumours quite early on before her career could even begin, and to keep her from remaining in control of things, he gave her this piece of advice:

"She got linked very early on in her career, but as they say, you live and die by the sword. It happened then and it happens now. You can’t control it, whether you’re married or single. I only tell her to take it in her stride, what else can I advise her on this?” he said.

“Even as an actor, when she asks me my opinion on her scripts, I don’t say much, because I want her to make her decisions and stand by those, forever," he added.

He further guided his daughter regarding her Bollywood career saying: “The most important thing for any actor is to be accepted by the audience. I’ve always told this to Ananya because there’s just that much advice I can dole out. She’ll have to figure her way through this on her own, making her own choices and her own mistakes. I’ve always told her that no one can ever predict the box-office success of a film, because a billion people decide that.”

He further added that he stopped worrying about his daughter after he watched her debut film ‘Student of the Year 2.’