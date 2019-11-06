UNHCR names Mahira Khan goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan on Wednesday was named as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for the country, according to an announcement the programme made on its Twitter account.

"We're delighted to announce that @themahirakhan is our newest Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan," the UNHCR wrote, sharing a video of Mahira speaking about her passion about the cause as well as what needs to be done about it.



Mahira, who said she was "grateful and honoured" to be the UNHCR's latest goodwill ambassador, noted that Pakistan "has opened its arms to refugees for over 40 years".

She added: "Pakistan has set an example for the world where a country has hosted refugees for the last 40 years… four decades. This is one cause because I feel so strongly about it, especially as Pakistan's UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador.



"It was amazing to see despite the violence that they have faced, or the conflicts that they faced, they're resilient people, they have defied all odds and they're hopeful. They actually are hopeful, and, from now on, all we have to do is not give up.



"This cause is not limited to a country and should not be limited to a country. So, I think first and foremost, there should be some sort of responsibility sharing," the actor added.

