Malaika Arora scores Janvhi Kapoor 4 out 6, says her winged eyeliner needs work

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is known far and wide as the undisputed style queen, but she is not too amused with the fashion skills of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's cousin, Janhvi.

Appearing on Neha Dhupia’s talk show the actor participated in a fun quiz of asking her to score numerous Bollywood celebrities on their fashion skills.

However, Malaika did not think much of her beau Arjun Kapoor’s cousin Janhvi much as the newbie was given a four out of six and was also asked to improve her winged eyeliner.

However, Janhvi wasn’t the only one who failed to impress her as Malaika’s own sister Amrita Arora was also given a duck by her on the basis of her makeup skills.

Moreover, her own boyfriend could not escape the duck-spell either as she gave the same answer for him as well, about his yoga skills.