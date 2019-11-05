Malaika Arora on her dark complexion adding to her Bollywood struggles

Bollywood star Malaika Arora revealed her experiences facing biases in the film industry in the past, mainly due to her dark skin.

During an interview in an episode of Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha the 46-year-old Dabangg star shed light on how the indsutry had always been unfair to her dark complexion and the struggles that came her way owing to that.

"I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark-skinned, fair-skinned was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark-skinned category so that was always there initially so ya that bias was always there," she said.

The star also stated that she has no interest in entertaining trolls: "Personally, I care a [expletive]. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a [expletive]. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way."

"I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty,” she added.



She further continued: "I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think its your birthright. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them."