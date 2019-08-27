Malaika Arora opens up about split with Arbaaz Khan: ‘He’s family’

Bollywood star Malaika Arora has taken over the limelight of late with her recurrent endearing, PDA-filled posts for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

However, the actor has now come forth opening up about her previous marriage with Arbaaz Khan that hit the rocks.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that despite the differences she shares with her former husband, owing to the fact that he is the father of her son Arhaan, he cannot be neglected.

Speaking to the publication with her sister Amrita Arora, the two revealed how the 52-year-old actor is still sharing a strong bond with the latter despite being divorced.

“I don’t understand why it should change?” Malaika said about her sister’s bond with her ex-husband that remains firm.

“Relationships aren’t built overnight; they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He’s like a son to them, he’s family,” she adds.