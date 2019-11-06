Anu Malik to 'soon be shown the door' from Indian Idol after #MeToo backlash

After the massive backlash that came the way of Sony Entertainment for roping alleged sexual harasser Anu Malik back on the widely-acclaimed show Indian Idol, the composer is now getting dropped again.

The infamous music director who had been named in the #MeToo storm in Bollywood last year had stepped down from his position as the judge on the reality show but had gotten reinstated only a short while after.

A source close to the show has now revealed that the singer will soon be getting sacked once again.

“Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show,” the source was cited by Deccan Chronicle.

Last year, the Indian singer was alleged of sexual misconduct by three women in the music industry that included Sona Mahapatra, Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin.