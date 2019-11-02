Anu Malik is a predator: Neha Bhasin reiterates her #MeToo allegations

Anu Malik, the Indian composer who had been one of the multiple luminaries in Bollywood to face #MeToo allegations, has come under scrutiny once again after Neha Bhasin who had accused him earlier, reiterated her claims.

The acclaimed Indian vocalist, Bhasin had caught the attention of social media users as well as tabloids with her recent post where she termed Malik a ‘predator’ and looked back at the time she was sexually abused by him.

Bhasin had come out in support of Sona Mohapatra who had also levelled allegations against Malik and has recurrently been vocal about his name getting cleared in the #MeToo case.

"We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, I too have run away from his strange moves when I was 21. I didn't let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio. I fled lying my mum's waiting below. He even msged and called me after that to which I stopped responding," said Bhasin.

"Perverts exist inside and outside our industry but why we are so so forgiving to the men, do we realise that is what gives them the strength to ruin our dignity, hide us women in our houses," she added.

She further called out Sony for recalling the alleged harasser as the judge of Indian Idol.

Earlier in 2018, Mohapatra had called out the composer in an open letter and had reiterated Bhasin’s claims as well as those of singer Shweta Pandit who had also placed allegations of sexual abuse at him.