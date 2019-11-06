Priyanka Chopra wishes Kevin Jonas happy birthday in a heartfelt post

Priyanka Chopra has seemingly wished her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas in a heartfelt post on his 32nd birthday today (Wednesday).



The Quantico actor took to Instagram to post an endearing and fun-filled picture wherein she is seen sharing the screen space with Kevin Jonas.

The picture is from Priyanka and Nick Jonas’s mehndi ceremony, where she is seen being lifted up by Nick and supported from the back by Kevin.

“To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads..” Priyanka wrote alongside the image.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a high-budgeted, lavish wedding in Jodhpur last December.

