Shah Rukh Khan eulogizes his idol Anil Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, bagged ample greetings and wishes after he turned 54, but the one that was the dearest to him, came from none other than his inspiration, Anil Kapoor.

Social media was buzzing with fans, friends and family's warm birthday wishes for the Zero actor as well as numerous B-Town insiders including someone he has been looking up to since quite a while now — Anil Kapoor.

"From meeting you for the 1st time on the set of Benam Badshah in 1990, to now, almost 2020, you haven't changed a bit! The power in your eyes, the swagger, confidence, humour, warmth, kindness & your love for my family! Keep inspiring the world my friend! Happy Birthday, @iamsrk!," the veteran actor had said earlier about King Khan.

In his reply the Dilwale star confessed that he was Kapoor's fan and thanked him for being kind and helpful.

"I am and will always be your fan sir. The kindness you showed me when we met for the first time, gave me the confidence to believe I can belong in films. Thank u and love u," he responded.