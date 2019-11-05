close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 5, 2019

Nawaz Sharif needs to go abroad for treatment, says head of medical board

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 05, 2019
Former prime minister. Photo: File

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif needs to go abroad for treatment, said Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz who heads the panel of doctors overseeing the treatment of the former prime minister.

"Health department should talk to us," he said, adding that the medical board set up for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader's treatment  would give in writing that he should undergo genetic test from  abroad.

He said the foreign visit would become essential if doctors want to examine his body tissues in order to diagnose the exact cause of his illness.

Also read: Nawaz Sharif's health condition remains critical

Dr Ayaz said Nawaz Sharif was not facing a minor  genetic issue.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Nawaz Sharif was being taken to Sharif City Hospital in Lahore and an ambulance was present outside the Services Hospital for this purpose.

Dr Ayaz said he has heard that  Nawaz Sharif will be shifted from the Services Hospital.

Also read: Nawaz Sharif granted bail on medical grounds

He said the PML-N supremo would be discharged from the hospital on his request.

On October 29, the Islamabad High Court suspended Sharif's sentence  in the Al-Azizia corruption reference for eight weeks on medical grounds.

A two-member judge bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had earlier reserved the verdict on the plea seeking the suspension of the former premier's sentence in the case.  

