close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
November 4, 2019

Anushka Sharma takes a trip down memory lane in Bhutan's 'sabzi mandi'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 04, 2019
Anushka Sharma takes a trip down memory lane in Bhutan's 'sabzi mandi'

 Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken over headlines ever since they escaped their glitzy and glamours lives in B-Town for a quiet and romantic getaway to Bhutan.

The 31-year-old Zero actor turned to Instagram to give a glimpse of her vacation with husband Virat Kohli in Bhutan, as they take a trip down memory lane in a vegetable market.

Also Read:  Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leave for a romantic getaway in Bhutan

Sharing the photo of herself in the market, Anushka wrote: “Felt genuine joy of being in a sabzi mandi. Brought childhood memories back.”

The actor has also been keeping her fans and followers posted with her holiday through landscape photos into the heavenly mountains.

Check out the photos:

Anushka Sharma recalls childhood memories in Bhutan's 'sabzi madi'. Photo: Instagram
Anushka Sharma recalls childhood memories in Bhutan's 'sabzi madi'. Photo: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma recalls childhood memories in Bhutan's 'sabzi madi'. Photo: Instagram
Anushka Sharma recalls childhood memories in Bhutan's 'sabzi madi'. Photo: Instagram


Latest News

More From Bollywood