Anushka Sharma takes a trip down memory lane in Bhutan's 'sabzi mandi'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken over headlines ever since they escaped their glitzy and glamours lives in B-Town for a quiet and romantic getaway to Bhutan.

The 31-year-old Zero actor turned to Instagram to give a glimpse of her vacation with husband Virat Kohli in Bhutan, as they take a trip down memory lane in a vegetable market.

Sharing the photo of herself in the market, Anushka wrote: “Felt genuine joy of being in a sabzi mandi. Brought childhood memories back.”

The actor has also been keeping her fans and followers posted with her holiday through landscape photos into the heavenly mountains.

