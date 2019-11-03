Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leave for a romantic getaway in Bhutan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undeniably one of India's most adored couples who never fail to serve couple goals. And it looks like the duo is at it again!

The power couple has now decided to escape the flashing cameras and crazed fans for some intimate and peaceful time away from their glitzy and glamorous life in India.

The couple left for a romantic getaway to Bhutan where they seem to be enjoying and getting into the vacation mode already.



Read More: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals twinning in black

A picture making rounds on the internet shows the couple donning their priceless smiles in their holiday mode with black tracksuits and caps with backpacks.





