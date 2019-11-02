Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals twinning in black

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to leave their fans and followers mesmerized with their endearing moments spent together and that is exactly what the two are doing in their latest outing.

The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport making their way back to the city after their trip to New Delhi and fans and reporters were all left in a frenzy trying to catch a glimpse of the lovebirds twinning in black.

Anushka and Virat both stunned in an all-black casual attire and did not stop at the clothes but also coordinated their white shoes and black shades, giving off fierce vibes.

Check out the photos:







