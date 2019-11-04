Prince Harry blushes, shows wedding ring as girl calls him 'handsome': Watch

Prince Harry may have taken a solo trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup but he most definitely still has his wife Meghan Markle on his mind and he isn't afraid of reminding people of that.

Young Japanese girls turned out to be massive fans of Prince Harry and couldn’t help but make him blush as reports revealed that the Duke of Sussex made a small pit stop at a local school before making it to the Rugby finals on Saturday.

Also Read: Prince Harry made a 'tearful' call to ex before marrying Meghan Markle: source

Harry spent his time with a number of students with girls showering him in compliments but one in particular managed to make him blush a bright hue of red.

An adorable video caught the exchange, posted on The Royal Family Channel Twitter account.

In the video he can be heard playfully pointing towards his wedding ring and exclaiming, “I’m married!” The news came much to the delight of the children who could be heard giggling in the background, once the prince walked away they could be heard breaking down into fits of laughter.

Read More: After Meghan Markle, Prince Harry breaks royal tradition by shutting the car door himself

His visit was also filled with meetings with sportspeople, including those from the Paralympics. A video to the official twitter channel was posted, with the caption, “The Duke of Sussex meets Paralympic hopefuls in Tokyo ahead of rugby final He warmed up for the Rugby World Cup final at a training session for would be Japanese Paralympians and discovered that one or two of them were rooting for England's opponents. #PrinceHarry #Tokyo”