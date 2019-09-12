After Meghan Markle, Prince Harry breaks royal tradition by shutting the car door himself

Prince Harry is following the steps of his wife Meghan Markle in breaking a royal tradition after he was spotted shutting the car door himself.

The Duke of Sussex had arrived at the reception to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Invictus Games at Guildhall in London where he may have done something as ordinary as shutting a car door himself but it came as a major disruption of a royal family tradition which left many startled.

As per a report by E! News, it is essential for a member of the royal family household to have been present at the time to open and shut the door for the Duke.

The same was done by the Duchess of Sussex earlier last year when she had unknowingly shut the car door herself and had subsequently led to the internet going berserk over the royal family tradition breaking.