Sonakshi Sinha lashes out at Indian airline for breaking her 'unbreakable' luggage

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha has unleashed her wrath onto an Indian airline after the staff managed to break her luggage which she deemed 'unbreakable.'

The 34-year-old Rowdy Rathore actor turned to her social media with a fuming post targeted at IndiGo airlines on Sunday for breaking her luggage.

"Hi @IndiGo6E, Hulk is 6E, this was not so 6E. You broke the unbreakable,” she said.

"So I was travelling with IndiGo today. I went with a perfectly fine bag and I came with a bag with handle number 1 completely broken, handle number 2 completely broken and wheel completely off. So thank you guys at IndiGo. And Samsonite, very sorry to say even you couldn't survive IndiGo," she said in the video posted.

The Kalank star is definitely not the first one to have been in this situation as numerous other Bollywood celebrities have also complained of their travel bags getting mishandled by the staff.