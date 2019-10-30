Sonakshi Sinha claps back at body-shamers with powerful video

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is adored by a massive number of fans but the actor, much like her fellow insiders, has her fair share of haters as well.

The 32-year-old Dabangg star turned to her social media to clap back at haters who have continuously attacked the actor over her weight.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the actor wrote: “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended.”

In the video, the actor can be seen sharply dressed in a pant suit, reading out hateful comments she has received on her social media.

“Trolls. That’s what they call themselves. Those people who just wanna kill your vibe? The people who have all the time to judge others and no work to do! So they say anything. Sometimes we feel angry, hurt or numb but now we just laugh it off because that’s what these people are — a joke,” she said.

“But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it? That’s when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that’s what makes me bigger than them...pun intended,” she added.