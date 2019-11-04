Ayeza Khan has this to say about ‘2 takkay ki aurat’ dialogue in drama ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Ayeza Khan has lately drawn intense ire from her fans and TV enthusiasts after her recent drama Mere Paas Tum Ho glorified misogyny and objectified women with its sexist, demeaning and disrespectful story idea.



While this is a no-brainer that the drama is written by Khalil-ur-Rehman, who is also being bashed lately for his ideologies about women, Ayeza too is under hot waters for selecting and saying yes to a script like this.

Also read: Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed brutally for his misogynistic views on women

Drama Mere Paas Tum Ho has been in the news for a while now but its eleventh episode on Sunday stooped down to a new low, with an extremely disrespectful dialogue ‘2 takkay ki aurat’ – wherein Humayun insults, objectifies, humiliates Ayeza – being the centrepiece of the show.

Since then, the drama has triggered a plethora of memes mocking the dialogue with people coming forward to highly condemn the serial.



While the actors have not revealed any thoughts about the backlash they have been receiving, it looks like Ayeza Khan knew well that she will garner massive criticism from her fans for her character in Mere Paas Tum Ho.



Read more: "I’ve had utter respect for women, all my life," Humayun Saeed



Prior to when the episode aired, Ayeza had given her followers a heads-up regarding the problematic content in it, writing, "Don't watch the episode of Meray paas tum ho tonight, you will hate me forever."

Meanwhile, Khalil-ur-Rehman, is being bashed for promoting sexism and misogyny in the drama, with many celebrities and netizens demanding to ban him on TV.