Disha Patani says working with Salman Khan was 'a dream come true'

Disha Patani and Salman Khan have become the talk of town ever since the former was confirmed as the female lead opposite the megastar in the upcoming Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop.

Speaking about her experience of working with the megastar on the upcoming highly-anticipated film, Disha Patani in an interview showered praises on the veteran actor and how he has always been a source of inspiration.

"Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe,” she said.

The 27-year-old Baaghi star went on to say: “I will learn so much more as I work with Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir. They have been supportive and helpful. I am so excited about Radhe.”

Apart from Radhe, the actor has other projects in the pipeline as well, including Ekta Kapoor’s KTina as well as Malang.