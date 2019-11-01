Disha Patani confirmed as the female lead for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

After multiple rumours and speculations about Bollywood’s finest ladies getting roped in beside Salman Khan for Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, it appears that the lucky lady has finally been roped in.

The 53-year-old Bajrangi Bhaijan actor confirmed the speculations about the film’s female lead being Disha Patani after he shared a photo from the sets as the Sohail Khan-directorial finally goes on floors.

“And the journey begins . . .#RadheEid2020,” Salman captioned the photo on Instagram.

The picture shows not just Salman and Disha but also has Randeep Hooda, Prabhudheva, Jackie Shroff, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri striking a pose.



Prior to this, Disha and Salman had also worked together in Bharat.









