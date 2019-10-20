close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
October 20, 2019

Disha Patani seeks help from Tiger Shroff for 'Radhe'?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 20, 2019
Disha Patani seeks help from Tiger Shroff for 'Radhe'?

While all fans are still in a haze about who the lucky lady will be alongside Salman Khan for Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, presently all fingers point towards Disha Patani.

And as per the latest intel on the subject, the 27-year-old Bharat diva is seeking help in training from her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff to prepare for a song in the action-packed film.

Also read:  Disha Patani to romance Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop’?

As Disha remains one of the top contenders to secure the role next to the megastar, a report reveals that Tiger, who is known for his moves, will be showing his ladylove how to shake a leg as well for a special number.

The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor will kick off shooting for the much-anticipated film from November with its first schedule.

