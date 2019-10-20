Disha Patani seeks help from Tiger Shroff for 'Radhe'?

While all fans are still in a haze about who the lucky lady will be alongside Salman Khan for Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, presently all fingers point towards Disha Patani.



And as per the latest intel on the subject, the 27-year-old Bharat diva is seeking help in training from her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff to prepare for a song in the action-packed film.

As Disha remains one of the top contenders to secure the role next to the megastar, a report reveals that Tiger, who is known for his moves, will be showing his ladylove how to shake a leg as well for a special number.

The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor will kick off shooting for the much-anticipated film from November with its first schedule.