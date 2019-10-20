Disha Patani seeks help from Tiger Shroff for 'Radhe'?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While all fans are still in a haze about who the lucky lady will be alongside Salman Khan for Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, presently all fingers point towards Disha Patani.
And as per the latest intel on the subject, the 27-year-old Bharat diva is seeking help in training from her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff to prepare for a song in the action-packed film.
As Disha remains one of the top contenders to secure the role next to the megastar, a report reveals that Tiger, who is known for his moves, will be showing his ladylove how to shake a leg as well for a special number.
The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor will kick off shooting for the much-anticipated film from November with its first schedule.
