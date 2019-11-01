Bilawal at Azadi March: PM Imran Khan will have to go

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said the people of Pakistan don’t accept any ‘selected’ or ‘puppet’ Prime Minister and it’s time for him to go home.



“The people of this country won’t accept any selected or puppet premier nor are they willing to surrender to any dictator,” said Bilawal, addressing the Azadi March in Islamabad.

Dubbed the ‘Azadi’ March, the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman-led caravan, which set off from the Sindh province, left Punjab’s city Lahore last night and arrived in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad late Thursday.



“The people of this country want only democracy and freedom from all the puppets, selectors and the selected.”

Taking jibe at the PTI-led government, Bilawal said the performance of what he called the puppet government is visible to everyone after the lapse of one year of this government, adding the puppet government has no consideration for the masses.

The young PPP chairman said attacks are being launched at democracy for which the political parties suffered a lot and the rights of the people are being usurped.

“Selection is carried out in the elections. Rigging is managed. Polling agents are thrown out of the polling stations. The RTS system is aborted. As a result of the rigging, an inefficient, ineligible and puppet is selected to be the prime minister of this country,” he said.

And, that puppet is continuously assaulting the country’s federation, democracy and economy ever since, he said.

The PPP leader said the puppet governments aren’t elected because of people’s vote, instead, they assume power because of someone else, hence they pay heed to their selectors, not the masses.

All the political parties have unanimously given the message that the ‘selected’ premier Imran Khan will have to go home now.

The people are economically assassinated with the help of excessive taxes and raging inflation ever since the Imran Khan-led government came, he pointed out.