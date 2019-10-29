UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme helps alleviate country's educational woes

The Pakistan Assistance Programme, funded by the United Arab Emirates, is dedicated in helping the country overcome a number of humanitarian crises, including educational impediments which it has overcome through the establishment of schools in Pakistan’s underdeveloped areas.

Since the project’s launch in 2012, more than 30,000 students have enrolled in schools built by UAE-PAP in Swat, Hamad Alzaabi, the UAE's Ambassador to Pakistan said on Tuesday.

“More than 30,000 students are registred in latest schools built by @uae_pap in swat ,KPK, we are committed to development projects in #Pakistan upon directives of the leadership by investment in education to prepare generation capable on building the countries, [sic]” he revealed.

The UAE-PAP was launched under the directives of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to help Pakistan achieve a number of goals, including humanitarian aid delivery, supporting efforts to fight poverty and develop education, advancing healthcare services, and contributing to creation of new job opportunities for Pakistanis.

Under the initiative, a number of projects such as road networks, education, healthcare and access to clean drinking water have been launched.