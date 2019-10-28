Cyclone Kyarr: Here is all you need to know

KARACHI: Cyclone Kyarr is at 800km south of Karachi and 1300 km east of Salalah (Oman), according to cyclone advisory issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department.



Currently, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under direct threat from this system, however, according to the advisory, fishermen are advised to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea from today (Monday).

Under its influence scattered DS/TS-rain is expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Monday-Wednesday.

The Super Storm Kyarr is likely to move further northwestwards towards Oman coast during next few days.

What is Kyarr?

Kyarr tropical storm was formed near the southwestern coast of India on October 25, 2019. It rapidly intensified Saturday onwards and became a Super Cyclone early on Sunday.

It is the 9th super cyclone to have developed in North Indian Ocean after Cyclone Gonu in 2007. Also, it has intensified to become the first Super Cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea in last 12 years.

As per the forecast, it is likely to continue its movement west-northwestwards towards Oman coast and could intensify further during the next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. However it will remain 'severe' till November 1.