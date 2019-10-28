British Pakistanis hold massive rally outside 10 Downing Street to mark 'Black Day'

LONDON: A massive rally was held outside 10 Downing Street on Sunday afternoon to mark October 27 as "Black day" and express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).



Thousands of British Pakistanis and Kashmiris held a big demonstration in London against 'India's illegal occupation of Kashmir for the last 72 years and heightened oppression and curfew since August 5.

The participants of the protest including men, women, and children who gathered outside the Parliament building marched towards the 10 Downing Street and started making speeches against Modi led the fascist Indian government and atrocities being perpetrated on the defenseless people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

They urged the United Nations and the international community including the United Kingdom (UK) to put pressure on India to stop massive human rights violations on innocent people of IOK, end siege and lockdown of the occupied valley and create a conducive environment for holding of UN-sponsored plebiscite in the disputed region .

The participants, who were carrying placards inscribing anti-India and Modi and pro-freedom slogans, expressed their solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke.



Later, the participants of the rally dispersed peacefully, while they were not allowed to march towards Indian High Commission by the police.



It may be mentioned here that on October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which increased manifold after New Delhi revoked Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, suspending the the special status of Occupied Kashmir.