PM Imran challenges Modi to hold referendum in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran said on Sunday assured the people of Kashmir that Pakistan continues to stand with them and will do so in the future as well.

In a video message to the nation, Prime Minister Imran said that the people of occupied Kashmir had been treated unjustly.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the pretext of improving the economic conditions of occupied Kashmir, imposed a curfew there on August 5.

Prime Minister Imran said that Modi's move to revoke Article 370 had backfired.

"In the recent local elections in occupied Kashmir, all parties there boycotted the election," he said.

The prime minister said that it was important to give the message to the people of occupied Kashmir that Pakistanis stood with them.

"I told the American president and the British prime minister, among other world leaders, of the injustices that the Indian Army is committing against the people of occupied Kashmir," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said that more than 900,000 Indian Army troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were committing injustices in the disputed territory.

He urged the Indian prime minister to hold a referendum in occupied Kashmir.



