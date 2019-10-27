PM Imran plants 'Kashmir Freedom Tree'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday planted "Kashmir Freedom Tree" in Islamabad on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day.







Earlier in his message , the prime minister said through the deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communications blackout, that has continued for almost three months, Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) has been turned into the largest prison on the planet. There is a shortage of medicines and essential food items.

"We urge the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people and averting grave risks to peace and security posed by India’s irresponsible actions.

We express our unshakable solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and assure our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will always be shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the applicable UN Security Council resolutions," said the prime minister.

