Bismah becomes first Pakistani woman to complete 2000 runs in T20Is

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team’s captain Bismah Maroof on Saturday became the first Pakistani woman to complete 2000 runs in women’s T20 internationals.

Bismah, 28, reached this milestone during her 29-ball-34 in first T20I against Bangladesh women cricket team in Lahore that also helped her side complete a 14 runs win.

She reached this milestone with a superb stroke towards fence for four runs off right-arm medium pacer Panna Gosh in 6th over of Pakistan’s innings.

While she’s first Pakistani woman to reach this milestone, she is only the third from Asia to do so after Indian duo of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur.

With 2023 runs in 95 innings, Bismah is now on the 8th place in all time leading run scorers in Women T20Is. The list is led by New Zealand’s Suzie Bates who has 3100 runs to her credit.

Interestingly, she is only the second overall cricketer from Pakistan (both men and women) to score 2000 runs in T20Is after Shoaib Malik. Malik has scored 2251 runs in 103 T20Is for Pakistan.

Bismah has been in superb form this year, with 299 runs in 9 innings, and she is Pakistan’s leading run scorer in calendar year 2019.