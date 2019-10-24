IHC asks for Nawaz Sharif's medical report

LAHORE: The medical superintendent of the Services Hospital will appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) tomorrow (Friday) to present Nawaz’s medical report.

A hearing was held on Shehbaz’s request to suspend Nawaz’s sentence in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and allow the former prime minister to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris said that his client’s health condition had worsened. Haris said that it was a miracle that Nawaz had survived even with such a low count of platelets.

Shehbaz filed a petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) to free Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. A bail petition for Maryam has also been filed in the same case.

Treatment

The medical board which is overseeing the treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to use injections to strengthen his immune system.

The board has taken the decision to give Immunoglobulin injections to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to strengthen his immune system.

This was revealed by the head of the medical board, Mahmood Ayaz, who said that it had been decided to wait for the medication to take effect and then doctors will decide whether or not more platelets need to be transfused into Nawaz’s body.

“Even if we transfuse platelets into his body now, they will finish,” he said. “The board has decided to wait for three to four days after giving him injections to see the progress.”

Ayaz said that the platelet count of the former prime minister has increased to 20,000.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital to inquire after his health. Shehbaz appealed to party workers and the general public to pray for Nawaz’s health.

