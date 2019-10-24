Weight Loss: Here’s the best detox tea for a slimmer body!

Detox tea is mainly used to detoxify the body, especially the liver, and also helps in weight loss. The main function of this tea is to cleanse out toxins and other harmful substances from the body.



Honestly, not all detox teas work well, therefore, it's important to select a brand wisely when searching for one.

The following homemade recipe is a must try, as it guarantees a 100 per cent cleansing result.

Ingredients:

Warm water (1 cup)

Apple cider vinegar (2 tablespoons)

Lemon juice (2 tablespoons)

Honey (1 tablespoon)

Cinnamon (1 tablespoon)

Cayenne (1 small pinch)

Method to prepare

Mix all the ingredients together by stirring. Finally, take a sip and enjoy.

Reasons why the tea works:

The ingredients in this recipe are used for cleansing the body and when combined together the results produced increase the threshold, which allows an easier and quick weight loss.

Apple cider vinegar is actively known for detoxifying the liver and lymphatic system. It has also shown to improve your digestive system and metabolism.

Lemon juice helps regulate acidity levels as it has an alkaline effect on our body. You would be surprised to know that drinking lemon water or adding this water to drinks and juices helps increase energy levels, improves skin complexion, improves the immune system, and removes toxins from our body.

Cinnamon and cayenne are actually quite therapeutic and helps aid digestion, reduce inflammation and improves metabolism.

Over all, this secret tea recipe contains all the right compounds to improve your health and enhance detoxification.

Raw honey is an optional ingredient. The best part about this ingredient is that when added to drinks honey serves as a natural sweetener, as it is rich in nutrients and provides our body with a boost of antioxidants.