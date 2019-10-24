AIOU admissions: last date to apply in BA, MA programs on October 25

ISLAMABAD: The last date to apply for enrolment in Allama Iqbal Open University’s postgraduate programmes, M Sc/MA/M.Ed and Associate Degree/BS/B.Ed/BA/BBA is October 25, 2019.



Meanwhile, the AIOU has launched BA (Associate degree) programme in five disciplines, in which interested students can apply for admission by October 25.

The five disciplines are: General Arts, Library Science, B.Com, Mass Communication and Dars-e-Nizami.

The university has introduced the associate degree in Bachelor of Arts for the current semester (Autumn 2019), so as to meet the academic needs of the students.

According to Director Admissions, the students will be issued BA (Associate Degree) after completion of two-year course in accordance with the decision of the Higher Education Commission and the prevailing practices and rules of the university.

Admission could also be applied through online.