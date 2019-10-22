close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2019

UHS withholds merit list for admissions 2019-20 in medical colleges

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 22, 2019

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore has withheld the merit lists for admissions in public sector medical and dental colleges 2019-20.

According to the UHS announcement, the merit lists for admissions in public sector colleges 2019-20 were to be displayed today (Tuesday) October 22, 2019 but are being withheld for the time being due to court orders.

New date of displaying the lists will be announced after court orders in this respect.

