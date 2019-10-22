Alia Bhatt responds to speculations of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

B-Town lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been grabbing headlines once again over their speculated marriage.

While the two weathered numerous speculations about their nuptials before they died down, it looks like fans and tabloids are still not giving up as a reporter was recently spotted questioning the Raazi actor about it.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt enjoys Sunday morning in bed, flaunting no-makeup look

The reporter was said to have asked the 26-year-old star about the rumoured date of their wedding, January 22, 2020 floating around.

Responding to that the actor blushed, smiled and uttered: "Kya bataun? [What do I tell you].”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will come out in the summer of 2020.