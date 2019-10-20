Alia Bhatt enjoys Sunday morning in bed, flaunting no-makeup look

B-Town diva Alia Bhatt is giving off major Sunday vibes with her latest post as she proves that she can leave fans captivated not just on screens but also with her natural beauty early in the morning.

Flaunting her causal, no-makeup and natural look, the 26-year-old Raazi actor, left her fans and followers awestruck and spellbound after she posted a selfie in bed.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt excite fans as they share glimpse from 'Sadak 2' sets

The actor can be seen without any makeup, enjoying her Sunday wearing a blue night suit, tucked away in bed and we can’t help but envy her natural beauty.

Check out the photo below:







