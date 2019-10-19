Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt excite fans as they share glimpse from 'Sadak 2' sets

Bollywood's glamour girl Alia Bhatt is getting ready to sprinkle some magic on silver screens with her elder sister Pooja Bhatt for their father Mahesh Bhatt's forthcoming film Sadak 2.

The 26-year-old Highway actor turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of a ‘priceless’ moment on sets with her sister.

Sharing a picture of the two contrasting in black and white attires, as they look in different directions, Alia added the caption: “priceless moments with the big sister.. #sadak2 #sadak2diaries.”

Sadak 2 will come as a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991-released film Sadak that featured Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.



Speaking about her experience of working with her father and the ‘director-actor’ relationship, Alia had earlier said: “I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realize what our director-actor relationship was. But he is an absolute delight to work with. It’s unbelievable how clear he is. His energy transcends all of us. He could be having high fever but he just doesn’t stop. He is so generous with actors. He doesn’t sit behind the monitor. He’s just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn’t plan to cry but I just started crying.”

“He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like ‘that’s my Dad crying, I can’t see him cry’ and I started crying even more,” she added.