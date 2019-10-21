Ranveer Singh, ‘Gully Boy’ featured in The New York Times

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been reigning over the Indian cinema since an extensive period but the actor’s star power seems to now be shining all over the globe.

The 34-year-old Padmaavat actor added another feather in his cap after he was lauded by The New York Times for bringing underground rap to the forefront through his film Gully Boy and music label IncInk.

Speaking about his journey with the genre and how his interest had sparked with Tupac back in 1995, Ranveer told the publication: “Although the themes were very mature for me at the time, I feel like I still, even at that age, could recognize that there was something very authentic in the expression.”



“The one thing I love the most about the label is the fact that it’s no strings attached. t’s no pressure. It’s just creating freely. It’s unbound,” he said talking about his label.



The NYT feature on the Bollywood star also acknowledged the amendments brought by the Zoya Akhtar-directorial towards the hip-hop and rap scene in India.

The film that released earlier this year in February is also India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards.