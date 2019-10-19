close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra to promote Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Boy’ in LA ahead of Oscars

Priyanka Chopra has decided to lend support to fellow actor and friend by promoting his film selected for the prestigious Oscars 2020 by promoting it.

Ever since Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy made it as India’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film category for the Oscars, fans have been praying that the film bags the coveted award.

According to a report, Priyanka will host a couple of screenings of the film along with director Zoya Akhtar at a theatre in Los Angeles.

Pee Cee has worked with Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do and has a friendly relationship with them.

The final list of nominations will be announced in January 2020.

On the work front, Pee Cee was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. 

